Two men arrested for Elmira Heights home invasion

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Chemung County men have been arrested for a home invasion in Elmira Heights late last week.
Elmira Heights Police responded to a report of a home invasion on January 21 at an address on Scottwood Avenue. The resident showed officers video footage of two men entering the home and walking from room to room.
A Facebook post from the resident also gave tips to the EHPD, and a follow-up investigation resulted in the arrested of Thomas Odgen, 66, of Erin and Gurpinder Sing, 28, of Lowman.
Both men were charged with second-degree Criminal Trespass. They were released on tickets to appear in the Elmira Heights Court at a later date.