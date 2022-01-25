Two men arrested for Elmira Heights home invasion

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Chemung County men have been arrested for a home invasion in Elmira Heights late last week.

Elmira Heights Police responded to a report of a home invasion on January 21 at an address on Scottwood Avenue. The resident showed officers video footage of two men entering the home and walking from room to room.

A Facebook post from the resident also gave tips to the EHPD, and a follow-up investigation resulted in the arrested of Thomas Odgen, 66, of Erin and Gurpinder Sing, 28, of Lowman.

Both men were charged with second-degree Criminal Trespass. They were released on tickets to appear in the Elmira Heights Court at a later date.