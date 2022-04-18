BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Steuben County have been arrested after police said they each stole a vehicle in separate incidents, one in February, and one late last week.

Ezeakle Wydra, 41, was arrested early in the morning on April 17 in connection to a carjacking from two months ago. The Village of Bath Police Department said Wydra allegedly stole a vehicle on Lackawanna Ave. on February 16. New York State Police then found Wydra during a traffic stop on April 17 and arrested him on a warrant and turned him over to Bath Police.

Left: Brandon McCarn

Also on Sunday, Brandon McCarn, 28, was arrested by Bath Police for allegedly stealing a vehicle on April 16 from W. Morris Street. Police said McCarn was arrested during a traffic stop without incident. He was previously arrested and indicted for allegedly backing his vehicle into a patrol car multiple times and fleeing from Deputies both in his car and on foot until he was later tased, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wydra was charged with 4th-degree Grand Larceny and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. McCarn was charged with 4th-degree Grand Larceny and 4th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. They were both issued tickets to appear in the Bath Village Court at a later date.

Last month, Bath Police reminded drivers to lock their vehicles and never walk away while they’re running. This comes as the area has seen a recent spike in carjackings. Bath Police said that in the first two and a half months of the year, there were more than a dozen reports of stolen cars. In the past, there are usually only two or three each year.