Two men arrested for stealing from Tompkins County business

FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been arrested after stolen property from a local business was found in their vehicle, according to New York State Police.

Lawrence Williams Jr, 38, was found inside a vehicle while State Police were conducting a property check at RMS Gravel in Freeville. Troopers allegedly found stolen property from RMS Gravel in the vehicle.

Williams was arrested and charged with:

Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class “D” felony

Criminal Possesion of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

A further investigation revealed that Robert Predmore, 29, of Freeville, N.Y. was allegedly involved with the crime and two previously reported crimes.

Predmore was located and arrested. He was charged with:

Burglary in the third degree, a class “D” felony

Criminal Mischief in the second degree, a class “D” felony

Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class “E” felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest, a class “A” misdemeanor

Both men were transported to Tompkins County Central Arraignment and Processing.

Troopers were assisted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Dryden Police.