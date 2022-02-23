Two men arrested for stealing from Tompkins County business

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been arrested after stolen property from a local business was found in their vehicle, according to New York State Police.

Lawrence Williams Jr, 38, was found inside a vehicle while State Police were conducting a property check at RMS Gravel in Freeville. Troopers allegedly found stolen property from RMS Gravel in the vehicle.

Williams was arrested and charged with:

  • Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class “D” felony
  • Criminal Possesion of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

A further investigation revealed that Robert Predmore, 29, of Freeville, N.Y. was allegedly involved with the crime and two previously reported crimes.

Predmore was located and arrested. He was charged with:

  • Burglary in the third degree, a class “D” felony
  • Criminal Mischief in the second degree, a class “D” felony
  • Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class “E” felony
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, a class “A” misdemeanor
  • Resisting Arrest, a class “A” misdemeanor

Both men were transported to Tompkins County Central Arraignment and Processing. 

Troopers were assisted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Dryden Police.  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now