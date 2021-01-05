Two men arrested on weapon, drug charges in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Gregory Granger, 27, and Sean Greene, 35, were arrested following a traffic stop on Southport Street early Tuesday morning on weapon and drug charges.

On 1:50 a.m. Chemung County Sheriff Deputies stopped a vehicle for a violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Greene, the driver, and Granger were allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver and marijuana.

Greene and Granger were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, and were arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail.

Greene was remanded on $3,000.00 cash, $6,000.00 property bond and Granger was remanded on $5,000.00 cash, $10,000.00 property bond.