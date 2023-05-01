VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, two men have been indicted on charges stemming from a burglary in the Town of Veteran.

Kyle J. Menio, 40, and Shawn M. Mitstifer, 26, were indicted by a Chemung County grand jury on April 20. According to the indictment, Menio and Mitstifer burglarized a home on Mallory Hill Road in Veteran on or around March 9. The indictment says that the pair stole over $3,000 worth of property. The stolen property includes coins, jewelry, chainsaws, rifles, and shotguns.

Menio has been charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Mitstifer has been charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and fourth-degree grand larceny.