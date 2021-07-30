Two men sentenced after video shows a deer being tortured in Bradford County

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

NEW ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Two men have been sentenced after a video showed one of them cutting off the leg of a live deer in Bradford County.

According to a criminal complaint filed by a Pennsylvania State Game Warden, an anonymous caller reported on Dec. 20, 2020, that Christopher Acham hit a deer while driving his employer’s truck on Hatch Hill Road in New Albany Township. The caller then described a video recorded by Acham of Brian Hicks, a co-worker who was driving a separate work truck in the area, removing the left rear leg of the deer with what appeared to be a knife.

The caller said the video recorded by Acham showed the deer laying still alive and clearly moving alongside the road as its leg was being cut off.

The game warden received a video of the incident and reported that the caller accurately described the event. At the scene of the accident, the warden was able to recover the carcass of a deceased white-tailed deer with its left rear leg missing.

Parts of the deer, the damaged vehicle, a knife, and the cellphone(s) used to document the incident.

Acham was originally charged with torturing the deer, causing serious bodily injury, conspiring to torture the deer, disturbing wildlife, and unlawful killing/taking of big game.

Acham was sentenced to one year of probation supervision and fines of $750 for cruelty to animals.

Hicks was sentenced to one day to 12 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility and fines of $350.00, plus court costs, for the offense of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the second degree.