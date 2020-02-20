Two men sentenced for neglecting family member

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Daniel and Timothy Bellows have been sentenced to serve time in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a dependent family member was found neglected.

Daniel Bellows, 51, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of six months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Neglect of Care-(Dependent Person), a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Daniel Bellows entered a guilty plea in October after an investigation began in December 2018.

Timothy Bellows, 51, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, plus costs, for the offense of Recklessly Endangerment of another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Timothy Bellows pleaded no-contest to the charge in November 2018.

Dustin Bellows pled guilty in September following the investigation.

All three men were arrested in February 2019 and charged with one felony count of neglect of a care-dependent person, one misdemeanor count of neglect of care of a care-dependent person, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

Officials say Marian Bellows suffered severe life-threatening pressure injuries from not being moved for a long period of time.