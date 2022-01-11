Two PA residents arrested on drug charges in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Westfield residents were arrested in Steuben County after a traffic stop on Jan. 10, 2022.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, deputies arrested Brandon Tuttle, 37, and Karley Knickerbocker, 19, after a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was discovered inside a vehicle.

Deputies also reported Tuttle possessed a pistol and Knickerbocker “attempted to conceal or destroy physical evidence.”

Tuttle was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, and Obstructed License Plate.

Tuttle was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Knickerbocker was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. She was released on an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Bath Court at a later date