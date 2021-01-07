Two people arrested after Chemung County K9 finds meth inside vehicle

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Deragon, 45, and Britany Struble, 24, were arrested after a traffic stop on Breesport-North Chemung Road in Horseheads.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 6 at approximately 12:23 a.m., Deragon and Struble were stopped for a traffic violations.

With the assistance of Chemung County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Egon, 38 grams of methamphetamine was located inside a concealed compartment.







The Sheriff’s Office says $1,953 in cash was also found during the search.

Deragon and Struble were charged with Criminal Possession of controlled substances and released, but the investigation remains on-going.