Two people arrested after multiple guns, drugs found in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police arrested two people on January 5, 2020, on weapon charges.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Main Street and W. Chemung Place and recovered two loaded handguns and crack cocaine.

The car’s occupants, Tabitha H. Haithcox, 21 of Burlington, N.C. and Shaquan T. Walters, 25 of Freeport, N.Y., were both arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

Elmira Police did not comment on whether additional charges are pending related to the crack cocaine.