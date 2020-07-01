Two people arrested after separate firework incidents in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested in separate fireworks incidents in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Andy VanHorn, 19 of Elmira, was arrested on June 30, 2020 at around 9:20 pm for Unlawful Dealing with Fireworks, a violation of the New York State Penal Law after an officer observed him to be igniting fireworks in the 200 block of Brand Street.

Megan Halpin, 42 of Elmira, was arrested on June 28, 2020 at around 11:20 pm for Unlawful Dealing with Fireworks, a violation of the New York State Penal Law, as a result of a fireworks complaint in the 300 block of Lormore Street.

In Chemung County, those classified as Sparkling Devices may be sold from June 20 through July 5 and from December 26 through January 1. Sparkling Devices are ground based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke. The law limits the type, size and construction of Sparkling Devices and requires that these devices must be hand held or mounted on a base or spike and be limited in sizes that range from 1 to 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition. All other types of consumer fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners and aerial devices, remain illegal statewide. The department will be utilizing a zero tolerance approach to address future complaints. As we celebrate our independence and our nation’s 244th birthday, the Elmira Police Department requests that everyone do so in a safe and legal manner. Elmira Police Department

Anyone with information about the use of illegal fireworks is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.