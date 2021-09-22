Two people arrested after sexual assault investigation involving a child in Steuben County

(WETM) – Two people have been arrested by New York State Police after a sexual assault investigation that began on Sept. 12 in the Town of Tuscarora.

According to State Police, troopers arrested Kenneth Buchanan, 44, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Rape 1st Degree and Carrie Wilkinson, 41, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Sex Abuse 1st Degree.

Both Buchanan and Wilkinson’s charges described the victim as “physically helpless” and that alcohol was involved.

Buchanan and Wilkinson, both of Addison, were arrested on Tuesday and taken to centralized arraignment at the Steuben County Jail.