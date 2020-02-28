Two people arrested for Arnot Mall theft

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing from Journeys at the Arnot Mall.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office says Brighid Rosekrans and Jerry White were arrested on Feb. 27 for petit larceny and were both issued appearance tickets to appear in the Big Flats court at a later date.

Courtesy Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos of two people possibly connected to the theft on Feb. 10 after 6:00 p.m., describing them as a white male with brown hair and beard/mustache and a white female with dark brown hair and glasses.