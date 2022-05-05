BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Man and a Woman from Big Flats have been arrested after breaking into a home and stealing over three thousand dollars worth of items, according to state police out of Horseheads.

Allen Farmer, 37, and Delila Babcock, 37, were arrested for an incident that was reported at around 8:00 a.m. on May 1, 2022.

They allegedly broke into a home on Longwell Ave. in Big Flats and stole over three thousand dollars worth of goods. They were both arrested later on March 4, 2022, in the Town of Horseheads.

Farmer and Babcock were both charged with Burglary Illegal Entry with Intent, and Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, both class D Felonies. They were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.