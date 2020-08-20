Two people arrested for hosting illegal Southport fight that led to shooting

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Jesse Keller, 42, of Southport, and Corey Keller, 32, of Elmira, were arrested amid an on-going investigation into a shooting on Plymouth Ave. in Southport on Aug. 15.

Both men have been charged with Criminal Nuisance in the Second Degree, a

Class B Misdemeanor, under the NYS Penal Law, and for knowingly advancing a prohibited

combative sport without proper licensing, under the NYS General Business Law, a Class A

Misdemeanor.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, the men hosted an illegal fight with an estimated crowd of 150 people.

During the event, a small group of people in attendance were involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired by someone in the crowd. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

The investigation into the persons involved in the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with

information regarding those involved are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at

(607)737-2933, or submit a tip through email on the Chemung County Sheriff’s website.