Two people arrested for meth possession in Van Etten

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Ithaca residents were arrested in the Town of Van Etten as part of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office “Take back the Streets Initiative.”

Jacqueline Swansbrough and Zachary Seymour were arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree after an investigation found methamphetamine inside a vehicle.

Swansbrough was also charged with Vehicle and Traffic offences related to an unregistered motor vehicle. Both were released on appearance tickets to return to court at a later date.

“Take back the Streets Initiative” is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the public in an effort to reduce crime. Members of the Sheriff’s Office assigned to this detail included the Criminal Investigation Division, Uniformed Deputies, and the Sheriff’s Office K-9, Egon.