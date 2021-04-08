Two people arrested for selling crystal meth in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Thomas Duane and Heather Duane of Bath were arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department after a narcotics investigation into the sale of crystal methamphetamine.

The arrests were a result of a no-knock search warrant that was executed by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Response Team and assisted by the Livingston County Critical Incident Response Team.

According to the Village of Bath police, a large sum of methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, and cash were seized from the home.

Mr. Duane was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Mrs. Duane was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Duane are have been convicted of multiple felonies and were sent to the Steuben County Jail.

According to the police department, more charges are expected against Mr. Duane pending a grand jury presentation.