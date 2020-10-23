Two people arrested for welfare fraud in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested after a welfare fraud investigation into the illegal use of food stamps.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, the benefits card of Megan Stage, an inmate at the Steuben County Jail, was allegedly transferred to Christine Andrews.

Between April and July 2020, Andrews allegedly used the benefit card to obtain $640 worth of benefits she was not entitled to.

Andrews and Stage have been charged with one count of Misuse of Food Stamps, a class A misdemeanor in violation of New York State Social Service Law. Andrews has also been charged with one count of Petit Larceny.

Andrews and Stage were both issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.