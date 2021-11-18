Two people arrested in Chemung County counterfeit money bust

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people were arrested in a New York State Police counterfeit money bust in Chemung County.

According to State Police, Roy Searles was suspected of passing counterfeit money at the Popeyes in Big Flats. Searles is also a suspect in the theft of a trailer in Horseheads.

During Searles’ court appearance in connection to the stolen trailer, State Police conducted a search of his vehicle and uncovered additional counterfeit money.

Tawnielle Woodward of Newfield was arrested along with Searles for two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. State Police say Woodward was in the vehicle at the time of the search.

Both were arraigned in Town of Big Flats court and released.

Searles, Plaquemine, Louisiana, was arrested by New York State Police on Nov. 3 in the town of Enfield in connection to the stolen trailer. State Police had issued a request for the public’s assistance in finding the trailer after it was stolen the evening of Oct. 23 on State Route 13.