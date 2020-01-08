Two people arrested on drug charges in Odessa

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Sheriff Deputies arrested two people on drug charges after a traffic stop in the Village of Odessa on Jan. 7 around 1:24 p.m.

A Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed Methamphetamine, a weapon, and items of paraphernalia

Amber L Cosgrove, 38, of Pine Valley, New York is being charged with 1 count Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree a class “A” Misdemeanor, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, as well as other traffic violations.

Michael J Depue, 45, of Elmira Heights, New York was also arrested and charged with 1 count of Criminal Possession in the Third Degree a class “D” Felony, and 1 count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree a class “A” Misdemeanor.

Both Cosgrove and Depue were issued appearance tickets to appear in the Village of Odessa Court at a later date.