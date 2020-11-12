Two people arrested with “large quantity” of crystal meth, fentanyl

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department has arrested two people after a “large quantity” of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl were found during a New York State Parole search.

Delana Elliott, 28, and Steven Farrell, 36, were both arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, class B felonies.

Bath Police say that parole warrants were issued and both Elliott and Farrell were taken to the Steuben County Jail without bail on those warrants