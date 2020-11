ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert Marble and Thomas Greene were indicted by a Chemung County grand jury in connection to an April burglary in the City of Elmira.

According to court documents, between April 26-30 Greene and Marble allegedly entered an apartment on the 300 block of West Clinton Street and stole items worth more than $1,000.

Both Marble and Greene were indicted on one count of burglary in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.