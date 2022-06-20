BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and a woman have been indicted on Burglary and Grand Larceny charges after they allegedly broke into and stole over a thousand dollars worth of items from a home in Big Flats.

According to the Chemung County Grand Jury, Allen Farmer, 37, and Delila Babcock, 37, broke into a home on Longwell Avenue in Big Flats between April 22 and May 1, 2022.

The Grand Jury further states that after breaking into the home, the two stole property from the owner including a Bose surround sound system, a leg massager, and a television set. The Grand Jury says that the value of items stolen from the property exceeded $1000.

They have both been indicted on the charges of Burglary in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree.