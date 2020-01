ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gary Bush and Roselyne Campos were indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to a burglary on December 20 in Elmira.

According to court documents, Bush and Campos were indicted for burglary in the third degree and petit larceny for stealing undisclosed property.

