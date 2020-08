BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Lucky Rasphong and Michael Carr were indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for grand larceny for allegedly stealing property from Lowe’s.

According to court documents, the incident happened on March 2, 2020 at the Big Flats location.

Both defenders were indicted for grand larceny in the third and fourth degree for stealing items worth more than $3,000 and $1,000.