ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people were indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly possessing a 30 round capacity magazine.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s office, Korey Beck and Autumn Diorio were both indicted on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The DA’s office says on Aug. 8 in the City of Elmira, Beck and Diorio possessed a “large capacity ammunition feeding device.”