ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A shooting during the early hours of Saturday morning left two individuals in Ithaca injured.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers arrived at the 100 block of East State Street (the west end of the Commons) just before 2 a.m. on July 29 after receiving a call about a shooting. Police say two individuals were shot after a physical altercation. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

The victims’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Both individuals underwent surgery at regional trauma centers on the morning of the shooting.

Police are currently investigating this shooting and looking for the suspect. The suspect was described as a black male who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Ithaca Police Department via one of the methods below if they have not already spoken with the police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so.