Two people taken into custody after police chase through Horseheads, Elmira Heights

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been taken into custody after a police chase through several Chemung County communities on Monday afternoon.

Horseheads Police responded to a domestic incident between a man and woman at the Knights Inn on Westinghouse Road at 12:15 p.m. A bystander told police that the man displayed a handgun and upon the police’s arrival, the man and woman fled the scene in a vehicle.

Horseheads Police say that one of their patrol vehicles was nearly hit by the fleeing car.

The chase continued through Westinghouse Circle and the Miracle Mile with Elmira Heights Police locating the suspects near Coleman Ave.

Police located the vehicle and the two passengers were taken into custody. Their identities have not yet been made public.

New York State Police, Chemung County Sheriffs, and West Elmira Police also assisted in the search.

Horseheads Police say that the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.