Two people wanted for using stolen credit cards in Big Flats

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Police in Horseheads looking to identify two people for using stolen credit cards in Big Flats.











On October 31, 2019, the pictured subjects purchased approximately $13,500 of merchandise from Target, Lowes, Tops, Dick’s, Staples, T.J Maxx, Kohls, Ulta, and Best Buy stores, in the Town of Big Flats.

The subjects were driving a newer BMW dark in color with unknown out of state registration.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at (607) 739-0281.