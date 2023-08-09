PEN YANN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Yates County District Attorney’s Office has provided an update on some of the people involved in an 18-person sex trafficking case.

In April of this year, 18 people were indicted on sex trafficking and rape charges involving the same minor. Those charged abused a minor at various locations across Yates County and the Southern Tier over the course of seven years.

Several of the individuals involved in the sex trafficking pled guilty to charges related to the crime before proceeding to a grand jury. Andrew Daugherty, a co-defendant in the case, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for his involvement in the crime on June 20. Daugherty had previously pled guilty to the charges he faced. On Aug. 9, the Yates County District Attorney announced that two more of the individuals charged have pled guilty.

Micheleine Ridley, of Starkey, pled guilty to predatory sexual assault against a child (a class A-II felony) on Aug. 1. She faces a sentence of no more than 20 years to life in prison. Ridley’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Richard Tallarida, of Elmira, pled guilty to second-degree criminal sexual act (a class D felony) on Aug. 7. He faces a sentence of no more than four to 10 years in prison. Tallarida’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

A third individual involved was determined not to be competent to stand trial. Ashley Crandall, of Corning, was turned over to the care of the director of mental health and hygiene on Aug. 7 after an evaluation by experts. Crandall’s case will be suspended until she has been found competent to stand trial.