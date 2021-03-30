Two Sayre residents charged in meth bust after $14K worth of drugs found

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Two Sayre residents have been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly selling methamphetamine from a home on the 500 block of Lincoln Street.

According to Sayre Police, officers found 5.2 ounces of methamphetamine worth $14,000 along with $2,913 in cash, ledgers containing information of illegal narcotics sales, scales, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials used in the sale of illegal narcotics.

Edwin “Jumer” Johnson Jr. was charged with criminal use of communication facility, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute, conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture or distribute, and possession of a controlled substance.

Ellen Johnson was charged with was charged with criminal use of communication facility, conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture or distribute, and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail each.

Sayre Police say the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.