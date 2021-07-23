Two sisters indicted for welfare fraud after receiving $25K in daycare subsidies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two sisters have been indicted after a welfare fraud investigation that alleges they received over $25,000 in daycare subsidy benefits and forged documents.

According to the Elmira Police Department, Christy Lott allegedly received $25,449.53 in daycare subsidy benefits that she was not eligible to receive.

During the investigation, police say her sister and daycare provider, Cheyenne Cross, “falsely compiled daycare timesheets and cashed subsequent checks from the Chemung County DSS on behalf of Christy.”

According to the indictment, Lott and Cross allegedly reported false billable daycare hours on or about Jan. 1, 2018, through on or about April 30, 2019.

Lott was arrested on Nov. 11, 2020 and Cross was arrested on Jan. 29, 2021, on active Elmira City Court arrest warrants.

Both Lott and Cross were indicted on one count of welfare fraud in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree, and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.