BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — According to the New York State Police, two men were arrested in Bath on multiple burglary and gun charges.

On April 24, New York State Troopers arrested Adam J. Hosmer, 34, of Avoca on a Steuben County bench warrant related to charges of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny. After Hosmer’s arrest, police say they discovered shotguns, ammunition, extended magazines, and stolen property in his possession. Hosmer was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a large capacity feeding device, second-degree bail jumping, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest. Hosmer is being held without bail at the Steuben County Jail.

At the same scene, John Janelli, 57, of Hammondsport was arrested. He was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a large capacity ammunition feeding device, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of first-degree falsifying business records, and possession of burglary tools. Janelli is also being held without bail at the Steuben County Jail.

According to the New York State Police, these arrests followed an investigation that spanned several counties that had had multiple burglaries. The investigation is still ongoing.