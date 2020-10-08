Two teenagers arrested in connection to recent Elmira robberies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to multiple robberies at local convenience stores.

Three robberies took place on September 30, October 1 and October 3 at the 7-Eleven on W. Gray St.  The other robbery took place on October 2nd at the A-Plus located at 625 Pennsylvania Av. 

In both cases the police say the suspect appeared to be armed and demanded cash. Merchandise and cash were stolen during each robbery before the suspects fled.

Police say that after receiving tips from the public, both suspects were interviewed on Wednesday, Oct. 7. A 15-year-old male from Elmira has been charged in connection to all four robberies, and a 14-year-old male from Elmira has been charged in connection to the A-Plus robbery.

Both have been charged with Robbery 2nd, a Class C Felony offense.  The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.

The investigation into these robberies continues.  If anyone witnessed any of these robberies, or has any information related to these robberies, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.

