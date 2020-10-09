Two teens charged in connection to September Franklin Street home invasion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a home invasion on the 400 block of Franklin Street on Sept. 13, according to Elmira Police.

According to the home invasion victim, the two teens forced their way into an apartment with a firearm and made demands.

One of the residents was able to retrieve a firearm and shot at the intruders, hitting both.

Both males were transported from the scene by Erway Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment

One of the teens was charged with first degree robbery and was remanded to a secure detention facility.

The second suspect was hospitalized due to his injuries. He’s since been charged with three counts of first degree robbery, two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of first degree criminal use of a firearm, and two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation into the home invasion is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Elmira Police at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the Elmira Fire Department, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Erway Ambulance.