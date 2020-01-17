Two teens arrested for pot cookie in Tioga County

LIBERTY BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – Two teenagers have been charged after one allegedly sold the other a marijuana sugar cookie.

The incident occurred after staff at North Penn Liberty Jr/Sr High School on High Street learned of the alleged transaction.

The two boys were 16 and 17 years old, respectively, from Blossburg and Trout Run.

According to state police, staff members investigated the rumor and discovered sufficient evidence that was reported to State Police.

Charges will be filed through the minor judiciary system of Tioga County.