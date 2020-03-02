Two teens charged in Athens Township shooting

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Two 17-year-olds have been charged after a shooting on Elmira Street in Athens Township on March 1.

Police say a passenger in a vehicle shot into another car being driven by a 17 year old with another 17 year old and an 18 year old inside. Multiple bullets struck the victim’s windshield and front grill, and the driver suffered minor injuries.

The victim was treated and released from Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and the two passengers suffered no injuries.

Police identified Tyler Jacob Wiles of Sayre as the alleged shooter and he’s since been charged with the following offenses as an adult:

Three counts Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide

Three counts Aggravated Assault, 1st degree felony

Three counts Aggravated Assault, 2nd degree felony

Terroristic threats, 3rd degree felony

Four counts reckless endangerment, misdemeanor

Propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle

Wiles was arraigned and remained to the Bradford County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Police also identified 17-year-old Destiny Michelle Shulas of Ulster as the driver who allegedly transported Wiles during the shooting. Shulas has been charged as an adult with:

Criminal Conspiracy, 1st degree felony

Three counts Aggravated Assault, 1st degree felony

Three counts Aggravated Assault, 2nd degree felony

Three counts Terroristic Threats, 3rd degree felony

Four counts Recklessly Endangering Another Person, 2nd degree misdemeanor

Five counts Propulsion of Milles into an Occupied Vehicle, 1st degree misdemeanor

Simple Assault, 1st degree misdemeanor

Simple Assault, 2nd degree misdemeanor

Shulas was arraigned and remained to the Bradford County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Athens Township Police Department at 570-888-2200.