TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Two teens were arrested for theft in Towanda late last month after police said one planned a home burglary and made two others break into the apartment, threatening to hurt them if they talked with anyone.

Jaiden Pozzi and Justin Netherton, both 18, were arrested by the Towanda Borough Police Department on August 25 when police responded to the burglary report from the victim. The criminal complaints filed against the two said that they and an unnamed minor broke into the apartment of someone they knew in the 800 block of South Main St. and stole two Nintendo Switch consoles, a Bluetooth speaker, brass knuckles, a knife, and a safe containing papers to roll marijuana.

According to the affidavit in Pozzi’s complaint, Netherton told police that Pozzi “was the mastermind and planned the incident.” Netherton also said that Pozzi made him and another person under the age of 18 enter the apartment to steal the items, saying that if Netherton talked to anyone, “I’ll put you in the hospital”.

Police later found the items at Pozzi’s home on Pine Street, the affidavit said.

Pozzi and Netherton were charged with Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Receiving Stolen Property. Pozzi also has additional charges of Making Terroristic Threats and Corruption of Minors.