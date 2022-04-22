TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Troupsburg men have been arrested after an investigation that found them in possession of several pistols and methamphetamine, according to State Police.

Devon Levack, 27, and Richard Mueller, 49, were arrested on April 20, 2022, after State Police conducted a narcotics investigation at McMindes Road in Troupsburg N.Y.

A search warrant was executed at the residence resulting in the seizure of the following evidence by the New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET):

Raven Arms Loaded .25 caliber pistol and magazine

GSG-522 .22 caliber pistol with high capacity magazine

Unknown .22 caliber rifle

Approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine

Digital Scale

.22 and .25 caliber ammunition

Levack was charged with 2 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree.

Mueller was charged with 2 Counts of Criminal Possession in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree.

Both subjects were taken to the Steuben County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The Arrests were the culmination of a multiple-month investigation by the NYSP, the Elmira Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office.