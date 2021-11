WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two people wanted for larceny.

Watkins Glen Police have issued arrest warrants for Robert Stevens, 28, and Virginia Scott, 33. The two are wanted for petit larceny, a class-A misdemeanor.

Anyone who has seen them or who has any information is asked to call the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607)-535-7883 or dial 911.