Two Watkins Glen residents arrested for welfare fraud; allegedly received over $100K

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people in Watkins Glen have been arrested for allegedly failing to report their income and receiving more than $100,000.

Louis Latorre , 47, and Kimberly Latorre, 44, were arrested on October 21 for allegedly failing to report the income they had received which made them ineligible for public assistance benefits. As a result, Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office said the Latorres received over $100,000 in benefits.

They were charged with Second-Degree Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny, (both Class-C Felonies) and several counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing (a Class-E Felony).

They were arraigned in the Village of Montour Falls Court and were released on their own recognizance.

Louis Latorre was previously arrested in November 2020 for allegedly stealing over $50,000 from his employer, Watkins Glen Supply in Dix, over six years.

