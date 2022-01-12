Two women arrested for illegally living in Erwin apartment with Millport man

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two women have been arrested in connection to a burglary in Erwin last year.

Heather Johnson and Meghann LaFortune were arrested by New York State Police in the Village of Bath on the morning of Jan. 11. State Police alleged Johnson and LaFortune illegally lived with Danial Sargent of Millport in an Erwin apartment while the renter was temporarily living in Rochester.

State Police say the apartment’s landlord noticed in January 2021 that people were illegally in the apartment on Eagle Drive and contacted State Police. Sargent was previously arrested on Jan. 9, 2022, by State Police in connection to the burglary.

All three suspects have been charged with felony burglary in the second degree.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now