Two women arrested for illegally living in Erwin apartment with Millport man

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two women have been arrested in connection to a burglary in Erwin last year.

Heather Johnson and Meghann LaFortune were arrested by New York State Police in the Village of Bath on the morning of Jan. 11. State Police alleged Johnson and LaFortune illegally lived with Danial Sargent of Millport in an Erwin apartment while the renter was temporarily living in Rochester.

State Police say the apartment’s landlord noticed in January 2021 that people were illegally in the apartment on Eagle Drive and contacted State Police. Sargent was previously arrested on Jan. 9, 2022, by State Police in connection to the burglary.

All three suspects have been charged with felony burglary in the second degree.