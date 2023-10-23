BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two women are facing drug charges after police say they found meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop that took place in Bath.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for having a suspended registration on Oct. 4.

During the stop, suspicion of criminal activity led to a K9 search of the vehicle, where methamphetamine was found under the passenger door. The driver was then found to also be in possession of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Police say that the passenger was identified as Corine Snyder, who was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree and released on an appearance ticket. The driver, Nichcole Harris, 36, of Painted Post, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree and was taken to the Village of Bath Police Department where she was processed and taken to the county jail by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.