Two women in Towanda arrested for drug possession

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police

TOWANDA, PA (WETM) — Amber Howard, 33, and Nicole Brennan, 35, were arrested in Towanda for possession of meth during a traffic stop on Jan. 19.

Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Towanda initiated a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Cobalt for misuse of a registration plate.

After a consented search of the vehicle, the officers discovered various that Howard possessed drug paraphernalia including: two plastic bags containing meth, four hypodermic needles, a glass smoking pipe, and more.

Brennan was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe containing meth residue.

Both Brennan and Howard posted bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now