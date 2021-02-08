Two women in Towanda arrested for drug possession

TOWANDA, PA (WETM) — Amber Howard, 33, and Nicole Brennan, 35, were arrested in Towanda for possession of meth during a traffic stop on Jan. 19.

Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Towanda initiated a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Cobalt for misuse of a registration plate.

After a consented search of the vehicle, the officers discovered various that Howard possessed drug paraphernalia including: two plastic bags containing meth, four hypodermic needles, a glass smoking pipe, and more.

Brennan was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe containing meth residue.

Both Brennan and Howard posted bail.