PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two children in Penn Yan have been arrested for allegedly chasing three other kids and shooting “gel projectiles at them” last month, police said.

According to the Village of Penn Yan Police Department, on March 26, two youthful offenders drove up next to other children between the ages of 14 and 15 walking on Clinton Street. The juveniles in the car then allegedly began shooting “gel projectiles” from a splatter gun at the other three.

Police said the two in the car then got out and chased the other children while continuing to shoot at them. Four of the children were hit, according to police.

The two youthful offenders have been charged with five counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Harassment, and Disorderly Conduct. They were arraigned in CAP court and will appear in the Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.