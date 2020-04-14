U.S. Marshals, NYSP arrest fugitive in City of Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Christian Smith, 31, was taken into custody in the City of Corning on April 13 after an investigation by the Corning Police Department, U.S. Marshals, NYSP, and NYS Parole.

Smith was taken into custody after being found in a home on the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

Smith was transported to the Chemung County Jail and booked as a parole violator.

Police say the investigation is continuing and that additional charges could be filed for a female who attempted to obstruct officers from entering the home.