Ulster man charged with strangulation after victim picked him up from the county jail

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – John Palfreyman of Ulster has been charged with allegedly strangling a woman who had recently picked him up from the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

On Feb. 9, 2021, Palfreyman was picked up outside of the facility by a female driver. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Palfreyman and the woman began to argue throughout the day and the argument became physical.

The victim told police that at one point Palfreyman “put his hands around her throat in such a way that she could not breath.”

After Palfreyman allegedly choked her, the victim says he smashed the windshield of her vehicle.

Palfreyman has been charged with one felony count of strangulation and one summary charge of criminal mischief. He was arraigned later that day and was released on $35,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for Palfreyman has been scheduled for Feb. 17, 2021.