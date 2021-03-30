Ulster man charged with threatening to “shoot up” local school

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Patrick Hildebrandt, 19, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the Northern Tier Career Center in Towanda.

On March 29, State Police were dispatched to the school due to a possible school shooting threat.

The building principal told police that a parent contacted them about someone sending a Snapchat message threatening to shoot up the school. Police say they identified the sender as Hildebrant and were able to make contact with him.

Hildebrandt allegedly told police he recently purchased a new gun and sent a message saying “let the school shooting begin.”

State Police say no gun was found during a search of his residence on the 2200 block of Route 220 in Ulster Township.

Hildebrandt has been charged with making a terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility and bailed out for $20,000.

18 News has reached out to the director of the Northern Tier Career Center for further comment.