Ulster man convicted for 2019 death of NYSDOT worker

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – On Friday a jury convicted Lawrence Faucett of Ulster, PA of criminally negligent homicide in the death of New York State Department of Transportation maintenance worker Dennis “Matt” Howe in March of 2019, according to NYSDOT.

On March 13, 2019, Howe was parked on the shoulder of NYS Route 17 in an advance warning vehicle, his truck lights flashing to alert drivers of a road repair crew ahead.

Faucett, a professional driver behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer, did not comply with New York’s Move Over Law, and drove his truck onto the shoulder and crashed into Howe’s truck.

Howe was airlifted to the hospital where he died on March 18, 2019.

Faucett was initially ticketed for moving from a lane unsafely and failure to exercise due care – a violation of the Move Over Law. Upon further investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department and the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, Faucett was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

In October 2019, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation designating the portion of Route 17 where Matt was fatally wounded as the Dennis “Matt” Howe Memorial Highway.