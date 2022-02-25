Ulster man indicted for meth, weapons possession

FRANKLIN TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man with a previous criminal conviction has been indicted for allegedly possessing meth and rifles and potentially faces millions in fines and decades in prison.

John Palfreyman, 42, was indicted on February 24 in connection to an incident from early December last year. According to U.S. Attorney John Gurganus in Williamsport, the indictment alleged that Palfreyman possessed 50 grams of methamphetamine and two rifles on December 1, 2021. Palfreyman allegedly intended to distribute the meth and was prohibited from having firearms due to a previous criminal conviction.

If convicted, Palfreyman faces up to 50 years in prison and a life term of supervision post-release as well as a fine of $5,250,000.

Palfreyman was previously arrested in February 2021 for allegedly strangling a woman and smashing her windshield, according to police.

